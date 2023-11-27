"Those ratings aren’t saved though" – AEW star's defiant message divides fans following CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk's return to WWE has shaken up the industry, and fans spent the better half of the weekend talking about it nonstop online. AEW star Daddy Magic Matt Menard took to social media to seemingly defend shots taken at the Jacksonville-based promotion, and fans gave their takes in the comment section.

Menard might not be one of the biggest AEW stars, but he's made a name for himself in the promotion and was once a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society. AEW also took a chance on him, whereas WWE didn't, which he seems to still hold close to his heart.

Many fans believe that CM Punk's WWE signing was a massive blow to AEW. While Menard's post wasn't a direct response to these claims, he seemingly defended the promotion from the reactions of the fans over the weekend.

Many fans, in agreement with Menard, recalled how AEW brought them back into wrestling.

However, a few fans forgot what happened between CM Punk and AEW and took shots at the promotion for their failing ratings.

Many fans believe AEW will follow in WCW's shoes.

According to reports, the Second City Saint's deal with WWE came together 10 days before his return, and it was kept a complete secret from even the TKO board, who found out during the premium live event.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

A backstage source in AEW allegedly commented on CM Punk's return to WWE

While fans have said their fair share about Punk's appearance during Survivor Series, no AEW star has directly addressed it. According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, a star on the roster who made it clear that he doesn't miss Punk, believes it was the right move as he'll have a better experience in WWE. Interestingly, this source claims that leadership in WWE is better than AEW.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the source pointed out that CM Punk has a lot more to prove in WWE, and will likely be on his best behavior. Lastly, they also noted that morale has vastly improved in AEW since the Second City Saint left.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here