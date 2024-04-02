Thunder Rosa, Amanda Huber, and more react following multiple stars' surprising release from AEW

The Former AEW women's world champion, Thunder Rosa, wife of late former All Elite star, Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, and more current and former stars shared their thoughts on the recent releases announced by Tony Khan's promotion.

An unfortunate news regarding several people in AEW losing their jobs recently dropped and the internet wrestling community had a meltdown. It was also shocking to hear that Tony Khan was against mass releases in the past. However, the reason for the mass releases was reported as 'budget cuts.'

According to the reports, talents such as the tag team of The Boys, the AEW, and Ring of Honor wrestlers, Jora Johl, Anthony Henry, Gravity, Stu Grayson, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J were released by the company. Furthermore, the LFI manager, Jose The Assistant as well as the announcer, Dasha Guret also got released.

Following the heartbreaking news, multiple AEW stars shared their thoughts regarding the releases. Female stars such as Thunder Rosa, Rebel Tanea, Nyla Rose, and the wife of late former All Elite star, Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber expressed their sadness regarding the releases, especially the announcer, Dasha Karet.

AEW female stars reacted to the announcer, Dasha Kuret's release from the company

Furthermore, current AEW and ROH stars such as Bear Bronson and Lee Moriarty as well as the former All Elite stars such as Fuego Del Sol and Sonny Kiss also shared their thoughts on the released stars:

Current and former AEW stars react to the releases

Thunder Rosa is set for No.1 contender's match this Wednesday

The former AEW women's world champion, Thunder Rosa made her return to action in December 2023 after more than a year of break due to injury. She has been rising in the ranks ever since and is now at the top of monthly rankings.

Therefore, Rosa is set to wrestle Mariah May in a No.1 contender's match for an opportunity to challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW women's world championship this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen if La Mera Mera manages to earn the opportunity at the women's title once again this Wednesday.

