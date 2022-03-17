Thunder Rosa beats Britt Baker inside a Steel Cage to win the AEW Women's World Championship

The St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite ended with an incredible steel cage match for the AEW Women's World Championship as Thunder Rosa ended Dr. Britt Baker's reign.

La Mera Mera earned the opportunity at Britt Baker after beating Leyla Hirsch in an eliminator match on last week's Dynamite. This only came a few days after Rosa lost to Baker at Revolution with help from Jamie Hayter and Rebel.

The steel cage match was stacked with great spots as we saw blood, thumbtacks, steel chairs, and the referee getting knocked out. Rosa dominated the earlier portion of the bout, but Britt got herself back into the match.

Baker tried to end the match by wearing her glove to lock in the lockjaw, but Rosa battled her way out of it by biting Baker's hand and slamming it on several thumbtacks.

Rosa followed it up by hitting the Fire Thunder Driver on Baker into the Thumbtacks and winning her first championship in All Elite Wrestling.

Britt Bakers reign as AEW Women's World Champion finally ends

After beating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. held the championship for more than 280 days, making her the second longest-reigning women's champion in the company's history.

During her time as champion, The Doctor successfully defended the title against the likes of Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, Riho, and Thunder Rosa.

Now that the doctor has been dethroned, will Jamie Hayter and Rebel still have her back? Will she be able to win the title back from Thunder Rosa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

