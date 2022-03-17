×
Create
Notifications

Thunder Rosa beats Britt Baker inside a Steel Cage to win the AEW Women's World Championship

Thunder Rosa ends Britt Bakers&#039; reign in her hometown.
Thunder Rosa ends Britt Bakers' reign in her hometown.
Abhishek Sawant
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon 1
Modified Mar 17, 2022 08:16 AM IST
News

The St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite ended with an incredible steel cage match for the AEW Women's World Championship as Thunder Rosa ended Dr. Britt Baker's reign.

La Mera Mera earned the opportunity at Britt Baker after beating Leyla Hirsch in an eliminator match on last week's Dynamite. This only came a few days after Rosa lost to Baker at Revolution with help from Jamie Hayter and Rebel.

The steel cage match was stacked with great spots as we saw blood, thumbtacks, steel chairs, and the referee getting knocked out. Rosa dominated the earlier portion of the bout, but Britt got herself back into the match.

Baker tried to end the match by wearing her glove to lock in the lockjaw, but Rosa battled her way out of it by biting Baker's hand and slamming it on several thumbtacks.

Rosa followed it up by hitting the Fire Thunder Driver on Baker into the Thumbtacks and winning her first championship in All Elite Wrestling.

NEW #AEW Women’s World Champion @thunderrosa22! https://t.co/dFKiwiIdUR

Britt Bakers reign as AEW Women's World Champion finally ends

After beating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. held the championship for more than 280 days, making her the second longest-reigning women's champion in the company's history.

AND NEW! 🏆Britt Baker takes down Hikaru Shida to become the new AEW women’s world champion#DoubleOrNothing https://t.co/FyZkEcKite

During her time as champion, The Doctor successfully defended the title against the likes of Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, Riho, and Thunder Rosa.

Also Read Article Continues below

Now that the doctor has been dethroned, will Jamie Hayter and Rebel still have her back? Will she be able to win the title back from Thunder Rosa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी