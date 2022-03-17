"I have no words to describe how I feel" - Thunder Rosa breaks silence after title win on AEW Dynamite

The new AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa shared her thoughts on social media after her win over Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. The rivals squared off inside a steel cage on the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite.

Despite not picking up a victory at AEW Revolution on March 6th, Rosa earned a rematch with Britt Baker for the title. A year ago, the two women faced off in an iconic unsanctioned "Lights Out" match.

After a brutal battle, Rosa picked up the victory and won her first AEW Women's Championship. The match took place in front of Rosa's adopted hometown of San Antonio, Texas. The Unstoppable One's husband, friends and family were in attendance for the show.

Now that the dust has settled, Thunder Rosa has taken to Twitter to address her fans. The AEW Women's Champion stated that she is still speechless over what happened on AEW Dynamite.

"I have no words to describe how I feel. The love, the energy, the results of yesterday’s match. I’m blessed and I’m thankful. I just know there is a lot of work to be done. Gracias a mi gente por este momento tan especial. Your NEW @AEW women’s champion #ThunderRosa"

After her win, what's next for Thunder Rosa?

Now that Thunder Rosa is the AEW Women's Champion, there will be a host of competitors looking at the target around her waist in the form of the AEW Women's Championship.

One person who has made passing remarks at potentially dethroning the new champion is the current TBS Champion, Jade Cargill. The American star has previously defeated Rosa in singles competition.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill 🏾 #AEWDYNAMITE Well this looks easy. I beat “OUR” new champ Well this looks easy. I beat “OUR” new champ 💅🏾😈 #AEWDYNAMITE

Leyla Hirsch and Red Velvet will face each other this Friday on Rampage. Both stars are ranked in the top five at the time of writing, with another win moving them a step closer to challenging for Rosa's title.

Who do you think will be next in line for an AEW Women's Championship shot? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Pratik Singh