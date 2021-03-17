"It's such an honor" - Thunder Rosa comments ahead of making history on AEW Dynamite

AEW star and former NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite.

The main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite will see Thunder Rosa take on Dr. Britt Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match. This will be the first all women's main event on AEW Dynamite.

The feud between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker started on Twitter last November. Baker later attacked Thunder Rosa after her match on AEW Dynamite. The four month feud between the two has led to tonight's match.

Thunder Rosa spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the big match on AEW Dynamite. During the interview, she was asked about being in the first Women's main event match on AEW Dynamite. Thunder Rosa spoke about how she liked breaking barriers and the honor of being one of the first women to main event AEW Dynamite:

"I was talking to my students yesterday and telling them how special I feel... I always like to be the first and I was the first in my family to graduate from college. I was the first Mexican-born wrestler to get the NWA Championship and now we become the first to be in a main event in one of the biggest companies in the world such as AEW. It's such an honor."

Thunder Rosa on her preparations for her AEW Dynamite match against Dr. Britt Baker

During the interview, we also asked Thunder Rosa about her preparations for tonight's match:

"This is one of those challenges where you not only physically have to prepare yourself, I always prepare myself physically as I am an MMA fighter, so I'm also preparing mentally all the time to get into war, inside and outside of the cage."

Tonight's match on AEW Dynamite has been 4 months in the making. We don't yet know if tonight's match will be the conclusion of this feud or just the end of the first chapter.

