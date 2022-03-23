Thunder Rosa opens up about winning the AEW Women's World Championship

Thunder Rosa recently shared some thoughts about her AEW Women's World Championship win.

At the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition on Dynamite last week, Rosa ended the reign of Britt Baker in a steel cage match. The bout took place in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Both women have had an intense rivalry since their grueling Unsanctioned Lights Out match on March 17, 2021, edition of Dynamite.

During the steel cage match, both women hit each other with various objects, like steel chairs and thumbtacks. Towards the end, La Mera Mera defeated The Doctor by hitting her with the Fire Thunder Driver on the tacks.

With the title victory, Rosa is now the first-ever Mexican-born wrestler to win a women's championship in a major United States promotion.

Speaking to Ten Count, Rosa was asked about her goal as the current AEW Women's World Champion. She responded that she wanted to be a fighting champion and defend her title all over the world.

“Fighting Champion, if possible... I mean, when I defended the NWA Women’s Title during COVID times, I was defending. I think it is very important to bring something different to the table, and me as Thunder Rosa, I can’t stay still. I would love to do that. I would love to, if it’s a possibility, to take it to Japan, defend it in Japan. If there’s another possibility to go to my homeland, Mexico, I would love to defend it in Mexico," Rosa said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Thunder Rosa has various plans as the AEW Women's World Champion

During the same interview, she said that she would be more outspoken about the development of storylines for women. Rosa added that she would work hard to improve the skills of the locker room in every aspect.

"But I think we all working very hard to sharpen our skills. That is in the ring, on our promos, on our presentation. So, like I said, as a champion, I will be a little bit more outspoken in terms of what we like to see, for all the ladies in the locker room."

It's no secret that Thunder Rosa prefers to be a fighting champion. Even during the 2020 pandemic, La Mera Mera never shied away from defending her NWA Women's Title. However, her fight for the upliftment of women in pro wrestling adds another layer to her title reign.

What are your thoughts about Thunder Rosa being a fighting champion? Let us know in the comments section below

Edited by Angana Roy