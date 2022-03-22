"It was really cool to pick his brain on many, many things" AEW star comments about her relationship with Tony Khan

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently shed some positive remarks on her working relationship with President Tony Khan.

Rosa has had several conversations with Khan before and thinks he is honest and a genius. The latter also gave the former leeway to operate the Mission Pro Wrestling. La Mera Mera runs the Texas-based promotion for the sole purpose of training a new breed of female wrestlers.

With Khan's help, Rosa was able to make MPW known and is set to have a big wrestling show in Dallas, Texas. The show will be a part of the GCW WRLD Fair scheduled for the same weekend as WrestleMania 38.

In her Ten Count interview, Rosa stated that Tony Khan was always a few steps ahead of others and was receptive from the day she met him.

"I love Tony because he is just like, a genius. I always say this, like he’s always thinking five steps ahead and you never know where he’s at in those five steps. It was really cool to pick his brain on many, many things. He’s just very warm. He’s always been, from the moment I met him, he’s always been very warm and I was like ‘this is kind of weird,’ you know?’" she said [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Khan granted Rosa a title shot on March 9 episode of Dynamite for the "St. Patrick's Slam" edition. The Mexican star was able to capture the AEW Women's Championship that night.

Tony Khan was delighted on Thunder Rosa's title win

Thunder Rosa won her first AEW Women's title in a steel cage match at St. Patrick's Day Slam in San Antonio, Texas, by dethroning Britt Baker.

The hometown crowd was behind La Mera Mera, and she didn't disappoint, putting on a spectacular performance.

Speaking to Busted Open, Tony Khan couldn't help but be happy with Rosa's title win. He said it was fitting for the Mexican-American star to win in her hometown.

"To come back this year at St. Partick’s Day Slam with a Steel Cage Match in Thunder Rosa’s hometown San Antonio, I thought it was such an incredible way for Thunder Rosa to win the championship for the first time." Khan said [H/T WrestlingInc]

Rosa's relationship with Khan has undoubtedly worked. The latter is proud to have the Mexican star as the AEW Women's Champion.

