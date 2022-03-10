×
"When I talked to him, I was very honest…" – Top AEW star on her conversation with Tony Khan

Tony Khan speaking at an AEW event in 2022.
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 10, 2022 08:10 PM IST
Top AEW star Thunder Rosa commented on her relationship with the AEW President Tony Khan, saying the boss knows what he's doing and what's important to her as well.

Rosa officially signed with AEW in July 2021 on her 35th birthday, almost a full year after making her first appearance while working for NWA as their Women's Champion.

Speaking with the San Antonio Express News, Rosa commented on her relationship with Khan. While not going into detail, Rosa hammered home the point that Khan understands what's important to her:

“Tony Khan knows what he’s doing, and he knows me. When I talked to him, I was very honest...and I think he allows me to work on the Mission Pro because he knows this is one of my very, very big passions in life.” (H/T Express News).

Mission Pro Wrestling is a promotion run & owned by Rosa and her husband. Based out of Texas, the promotion focuses on women's wrestling, giving several underrated and underappreciated female performers a chance to shine.

Now that Rosa is with AEW, Mission Pro has garnered more fanfare. MPW will run one of their biggest shows to date on April 2, 2022, as a part of the GCW WRLD Fair, running on WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Texas.

Tony Khan granted Thunder Rosa a title shot for next week's Dynamite

Thunder Rosa will make history at the St Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16. She'll challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship inside a Steel Cage.

Next week's Thunder Rosa vs. Brtii Baker bout won't only be AEW's first-ever Women's Steel Cage Match, but also the company's third Steel Cage Match overall.

AEW's first Steel Cage Match, back in February 2020, was between Cody Rhodes and Wardlow. The second came at All Out 2021 when The Lucha Brothers defeated The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Are you looking forward to this match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
हिन्दी