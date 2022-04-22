AEW star explains how Danhausen found success in pro wrestling

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa recently shared her thoughts about what a wrestler needs to do to gain success, using Danhausen as a perfect example.

Danhausen has already become a noteworthy presence in AEW with his unique comedic and supernatural personality. Since his debut, the former indie sensation has inflicted his curse on several prominent stars on the roster. Apart from Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, and The Young Bucks, William Regal has faced the infamous spell cast by Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil.

Speaking in a recent episode of the MackMania podcast, Rosa used Danhausen's character as an example to talk about her perspective. She said wrestlers need to promote themselves to get noticed:

"That one thing that will make a difference between being just a regular wrestler and being an excellent wrestler, and I am not talking about the ring, is how you promote yourself. And now you have all the tools in the world to do it. You don't need a bigger company to promote you, you don't need nothing. There's people that I know, I am gonna use an example, Danhausen. That guy found the right thing to do." (from 17:08 to 17:25)

Danhausen recently challenged Hook on AEW Dynamite

Earlier this week on Dynamite, Danhausen challenged Hook to a singles match.

Danhausen has been trying to curse Taz's son over the last couple of weeks. However, Hook has been unaffected as he keeps defeating his opponents. It has led to the former indie sensation taking a more direct step and challenging the unfazed Team Taz member.

While Danhausen has been in AEW for a relatively short time, he's certainly struck a chord with fans. It remains to be seen how the match between the two unfolds.

Do you think Danhausen will be able to win against Hook? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use quotes from this article, please credit MackMania Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh