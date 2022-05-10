Thunder Rosa expresses desire to compete in AEW's terrifying gimmick match

Current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has been through a lot in her AEW career. However, she still has a few things on her bucket list that need ticking off; one of them is participating in a "Blood and Guts" match.

There has only been one "Blood and Guts" bout in the history of AEW, that took place on the May 5th, 2021 edition of Dynamite between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. MJF's men came out on top in what was a barbaric contest.

Now Thunder Rosa, too, wants to get involved in the action. Speaking on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, the star revealed that not only does she want to compete in a "Blood and Guts" match, but she thinks AEW has the women's roster to make it happen.

“You know, I like to break barriers and be the first one to be part of that. I would love to do one of those. I would like to do a Blood & Guts match. I think that would be so much fun with all the women that we have, we have really good women on our roster. Yeah, we have a lot of fun. I can go crazy. So I like to do that kind of stuff,” said Rosa. (H/T Fightful).

The 35-year-old star also expressed her desire to work an Iron Woman Match, a bout that was recently suggested by the number one contender to the AEW Women's Championship, Serena Deeb.

“I will definitely love to do an Iron Woman Match. I know Serena mentioned that last week, and I will second that. It hasn't been done at AEW.” (H/T Fightful).

It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan decides to recreate the magic of the violent bout with the women's roster.

Thunder Rosa will defend her AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing

While it might not be the Iron Woman match that both women were hoping for, Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb will get their hands on each other at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be the third time the two women have met in singles competition in AEW, with both women scoring a win over one another in 2020. This will also be the first time Deeb will challenge for the AEW Women's Championship since she arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the two rivals finally collide on May 29.

