Thunder Rosa on why fans should give AEW's Women's Division a chance (Exclusive)

While AEW is one of the hottest wrestling promotions around at the moment, they've got their shares of issues. Every company does, of course. When it comes to AEW, it has to do with their women's division.

While the company has a lot of talent with the likes of Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Anna Jay, Tay Conti, and more, the division is seen as a weak point for AEW detractors. While some like to point to booking issues, it's also forgotten by many that the company's had several issues outside of their control hinder the division. Travel issues, contractual obligations, and serious injuries at incredibly inopportune times have hurt the exc.

Recently, back-to-back injuries to Britt Baker and Kris Statlander seriously hindered a few storylines. Still, there's a lot to be excited about regarding that division, and the NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa believes so as well.

Thunder Rosa wants fans to give AEW's Women's Division a chance

During a chat with Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone, Thunder Rosa was asked about the women's division.

A question came up, stating that despite the hate the company gets, AEW has a solid women's roster. When asked about it and what women fans should keep an eye out for, Rosa said:

"There's a lot of talent from AEW. A lot of them are very very young and they don't have experience working TV shows. I think that's one of the issues that, uh, as you guys can see. A lot of the girls that I work with they're working really hard, especially on AEW Dark. It's gonna take some time to build something very strong, but we shouldn't be discrediting the efforts that they're putting in.

"I know Red Velvet comes to mind. She's been doing a lot of Dark matches. Abadon, she's putting a lot of effort in her character and a lot of effort in the ring. Anna Jay. Everybody's doing a great job on being positive and being supportive and just trying to develop a stronger women's division."

With a women's roster that's still mending their wounds regarding injuries, the division has definitely begun to bloom and develop into something that fans can be proud of. Thunder Rosa, for however long she's around, will also help the division prosper.

Be sure to check out the full interview in the video above. Alongside AEW, Thunder Rosa spoke about the NWA and a certain dream opponent in WWE.