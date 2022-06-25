Thunder Rosa talks about the multiple WWE veterans that gave her vital advice backstage (Exclusive)

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa recently spoke about the notable WWE veterans who gave their vital backstage advice to help her become better.

Rosa dethroned Britt Baker in a grueling steel cage match to clinch the AEW Women's title at AEW Revolution on March 16. Since then, La Mera Mera has registered three successful title defenses against Nyla Rose, Serena Deeb, and Marina Shafir. The 35-year-old is set for her fourth title defense at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26 against Toni Storm.

Speaking with veteran journalist Bill Apter in an interview with Sportskeeda, Thunder Rosa spoke about the wrestling veterans who have guided her with significant backstage advice:

"Dustin Rhodes has been my coach ever since I got there. When I'm struggling with certain ideas, I go with Dean Malenko. He always has great ways for finishers or like transitions to move from one to another," Rosa said. (12.20-12.44)

The Mexican wrestler also credited WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for helping her out:

"Mark Henry is another one who always sits down and talk to me about what I could do better, things that could work." (13.17-13.28)

Check out the full exclusive interview here:

Thunder Rosa lauded Mercedes Martinez for giving her valuable pointers

Mercedes Martinez is a true female veteran of the industry. In her illustrious 22-year career so far, the reigning ROH Women's Champion has wrestled for almost every notable promotion that exists. Prior to joining AEW, Rosa spent six years on the indie circuit, and it was wise on her part to seek advice from a seasoned veteran like Martinez.

Thunder Rosa further talked about her relationship with Mercedes Martinez and praised her for being humble enough to help her out:

"I have a very good relationship with Mercedes Martinez. She's very humble and she explains things in a way where anybody can understand without taking anything personal. Her interpersonal skills are great. I love talking to her about ideas or things that I need to work on because of the veteran that she is." (12.4-13.06)

She also reflected upon the importance of listening to other female wrestlers:

It's very important that you hear from other women because it's another perspective." (13.07-13.11)

Eleanor @Its_Eleanor 🏻



#AEWDynamite I’m so excited for @thunderrosa22 vs. Toni Storm @ Forbidden Door, the women are going to kill it as always I’m so excited for @thunderrosa22 vs. Toni Storm @ Forbidden Door, the women are going to kill it as always 🙌🏻#AEWDynamite https://t.co/uj6KzKBGtA

Thunder Rosa is gearing up to defend her hard-earned title in a high-octane contest against Toni Storm at Forbidden Door.

Can La Mera Mera successfully defend her title at Forbidden Door? Will Toni Storm dethrone Rosa to clinch the gold? Sound off in the comments!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit and embed the Sportskeeda Exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcription.

-

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you want to see decorated with the title gold after Forbidden Door? Thunder Rosa Toni Storm 2 votes so far