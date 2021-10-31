Thunder Rosa gives details on her recent concussion

AEW star Thunder Rosa revealed that she suffered a concussion recently and has stayed away from going to the gym for around 10 days. She also stated that she's happy to go back to the gym after getting her much-needed rest.

The last time Thunder Rosa appeared for AEW was on AEW Dark on 16 October, where she took part in a six-woman tag team match

Rosa teamed up with Kris Statlander and Red Velvet to take on Diamante, Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose. The team containing Rosa ended up winning the match comfortably.

It's not yet confirmed how and where Rosa suffered her concussion, but she certainly took the break after 16 October. Rosa revealed the news via her vlog where she was getting ready to hit the gym.

On 30 October, The Unstoppable returned to the ring at AAW Hell Hath No Fury, where she locked horns with Jody Threat and ended up winning the match.

"I'm going to the gym, finally. I haven't exercised in about ten days after my concussion. Just trying to be safe," said Thunder Rosa.

Thunder Rosa to face the winner of Annay Jay vs. Jamie Hayter

Thunder Rosa is scheduled to compete in the AEW TBS Women's Title Tournament, where she has a first-round bye owing to her excellent win-loss record.

Rosa will be keeping an eye on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite as the winner of the Annay Jay vs. Jamie Hayter match will be her next opponent.

Rosa is a strong contender to win the inaugural AEW TBS Women's Title Tournament. It won't be easy for her as many stars in the locker room have set their sights on the title. Fans have been hoping to see Rosa win a title in AEW, and the TBS title may well be the one for her.

