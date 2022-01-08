Thunder Rosa gives her honest opinion of former WWE star signing with AEW

AEW star Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. Rosa, who faced Jade Cargill in the semi-finals of the TBS title tournament, losing after interference from the debuting Mercedes Martinez, was asked about her opinion of the former WWE star.

Thunder Rosa said that in her opinion, Martinez is a great addition to the roster, with her years of experience inside the ring being something that could be very useful. Rosa also commented on her matches with Martinez on the indies and spoke about what fans can expect when they get in an AEW ring:

"My head still hurts [from Mercedes attacking me]. She hit me hard. It’s great [that she’s in AEW]. I think we need more veterans that are able to guide all the young, new talent...The learning curve is so big in our division because we have a lot of people that have been in our business less than ten years...there’s a lot of stuff that we all still need to learn, and she's a book of knowledge every time I've stepped in the ring with her, because we’ve been having a lot of matches on the independent scene. But they get better and better and better and better so, what you guys are about to see in the next couple of months, is gonna be fire because you have somebody that is a super freaking good veteran that knows what she’s doing and then you’re seeing fiery thunder baby Rosa right now. It’s gonna be money inside and outside of the ring."

Thunder Rosa on Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson's time-limit draw

Thunder Rosa also opened up about the first match between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson, which ended in a 60-minute time-limit draw. Thunder Rosa felt like she was also ready to have a 60-minute match and felt that there were a couple of members of the AEW women's division who could go the distance with her:

"I mean I saw — because last time when lthey had this 60-minute match, Cowboy [Hangman Adam Page] and Bryan [Danielson], I was telling Mark [Henry], ‘Mark, I’m ready for this. I am ready for this’ and I know a couple of my peers are ready to have a 60-minute match."

Thunder Rosa looks set to feud with Mercedes Martinez next. Rosa came out during the final of the TBS title tournament to stop Martinez from costing Ruby Soho her match against Jade Cargill.

