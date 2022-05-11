"People are never going to be satisfied" - Thunder Rosa hits back at people who criticize the AEW women's division

Thunder Rosa has taken it upon herself to stand up for her and the rest of the AEW women's division after constant discussions that the roster isn't being used properly.

The one common throughline in AEW since it began in 2019 is that the company's women's division isn't up to scratch compared to other companys' women's divisions.

The current AEW Women's Champion has had enough of that discoruse. She told Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT that in wrestling, people are never going to be pleased with everything a company does.

"I just know that people are never going to be satisfied with everything that you do, or anything that happens. Bottom line. I’m going to do my best with everything I’m given all the time and people will criticise that too – which is OK. People are going to talk and if they’re talking that means they’re watching. At the end of the day that’s what we’re trying to do. (H/T Fightful).

Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



hard hitting and just shows how much potential/talent is in the AEW Women's division.



#AEWRampage Toni Storm & Ruby Soho v. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D & Jamie Hayter was really fun!hard hitting and just shows how much potential/talent is in the AEW Women's division. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho v. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D & Jamie Hayter was really fun! hard hitting and just shows how much potential/talent is in the AEW Women's division. #AEWRampage

As for her own personal haters, Thunder Rosa had a message for them too!

"Like it or not, I’m the AEW Women’s champion, so get used to seeing my face, get used to hearing my voice and get used to seeing me wrestle in that ring the way that I wrestle." (H/T Fightful).

Thunder Rosa will face Serena Deeb for the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing

If there was ever a match to showcase how technically gifted the AEW women's division truly is, it's Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb. At Double or Nothing on May 29, Rosa and Deeb will go head-to-head to show the world that the AEW women's division is in good hands.

The match will be Rosa's second defense of the belt since she beat Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a steel cage match at the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

Her first defense came at the second "Battle of the Belts" event of 2022 when she defeated former champion Nyla Rose in the main event.

Who do you think will win this match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Prem Deshpande