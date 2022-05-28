'I feel so short every time I see him' - Current champion is a fan of AEW giant Satnam Singh (Exclusive)

AEW star Satnam Singh has seamlessly transitioned from the world of basketball to professional wrestling. The imposing 7-foot 3-inch giant is a powerhouse, and now, allied with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, the sky is the limit.

The AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa thinks he's cool. And she feels diminutive every time she's by this 7+ foot colossus. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, she said:

"Oh, I love him. I love that guy. I feel so short everytime I see him. And the fact that he was in the NBA, he has like really cool stories. He's very open, very young. You know I do a taco vlog. I eat a lot of tacos. He's not eaten a real taco. I can't wait to have him on my taco vlog and learn more about him. His documentary is amazing. He's really, really cool. He's such a cool dude." (15.38-16.07)

To hear Thunder Rosa's thoughts on her upcoming AEW Double or Nothing match and much more, click on the video below.

Thunder Rosa hopes AEW can visit India someday

The face of the All Elite Wrestling women's division wants every single Indian to tune in and watch her upcoming clash with Serena Deeb this weekend:

"Guys, this is a great opportunity to watch awesome matches and to see some history because some of these matches are going to be pretty darn good. And you won't expect that's going to happen. I will continue to interact with you guys on all my social platforms and we hope that in the near future, we can go to India and perform live over there. That would be awesome," said Rosa. (15.03-15.30)

While the prospective Indian appearance may not happen for a while, those in the country can watch Double or Nothing LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD. It airs from 04:30 Hrs (04:30 am IST) onwards on Monday, May 30th, 2022. Eurosport can also be live-streamed on the discovery+ app.

