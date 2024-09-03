Thunder Rosa lands scarily on her neck after a botched move from AEW veteran

Thunder Rosa was involved in an apparently concerning spot last week on AEW Collision when she was seemingly dropped awkwardly on her neck by a seasoned veteran during their match. The latter is none other than Serena Deeb.

The August 31 edition of Collision aired from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and continued its tradition of presenting an action-packed show that was main evented by a Four-Way match involving Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Thunder Rosa, and Hikaru Shida. The hard-hitting bout ended with Shida stunning Aminata with her signature Katana kick to secure the win. The victory on Collision earned her another opportunity to capture the TBS Championship from Mercedes Mone at All Out 2024.

A clip from the match has been making the rounds on X/Twitter. The video shows Deeb attempting to deliver an arm-trapped piledriver to Rosa at one point during the bout. However, some social media users pointed to how La Mera Mera seemed to be landing on her neck in a precarious manner during the execution of the move.

Serena Deeb is a long-time veteran of the sport. While the maneuver from the video may have looked dangerous in its execution, concerns regarding whether The Professor had caused serious damage to her opponent have seemingly been quelled by its recipient.

Thunder Rosa provided a health update after AEW Collision

One day after last week's AEW Collision, Thunder Rosa took to X/Twitter to post a photograph of her entrance from the show. A fan responded by asking her about the condition of her head and neck, possibly alluding to the spot involving her and Serena Deeb, which saw The Professor hit her with a devastating piledriver. Rosa replied to the user and seemingly reassured them regarding her health status.

"Gucci!" wrote Thunder Rosa.

Check out Rosa's tweet below:

Rosa has been locked in a bitter feud with Deonna Purrazzo for the last several months in All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW Women's World Champion defeated The Virtuosa in a Texas Bull Rope match last month on Collision to seemingly end the rivalry for the time being.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Thunder Rosa in AEW.

