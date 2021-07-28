Thunder Rosa match announced for AEW Fight for the Fallen

AEW's Thunder Rosa has had a massive two weeks. After challenging Deonna Purrazzo in an excellent match for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary 2021, The Unstoppable was officially signed by AEW less than a week later.

After defeating Myka Madrid on AEW Dark: Elevation, Thunder Rosa is set to make her first AEW Dynamite appearance after signing for the company at AEW Fight for the Fallen. She will face Julia Hart of the Varsity Blonds.

Less than a week after signing with #AEW, tomorrow night at 8pm ET/7pm CT Live at #FightForTheFallen @thunderrosa22 has her 1st #AEWDynamite bout since joining the AEW roster, and she’ll take on the former 2 time national cheerleading champion @TheJuliaHart of the #VarsityBlonds! pic.twitter.com/cTqcobBLIZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2021

Julia Hart's last match on Dynamite ended in a loss to Penelope Ford and there's almost no chance she will defeat Thunder Rosa, the number 2 ranked woman in AEW.

What else is announced for AEW Fight for the Fallen?

AEW has been on a hot streak of excellent shows, especially since getting back on the road in front of crowds. This week seems to be no different as the card for Fight for the Fallen looks stacked.

Lance Archer won the IWGP US Championship last week at Fyter Fest Night 2 in a violent death match against Jon Moxley. He will be defending the title against Bullet Club's Hikuleo.

Hikuleo to challenge for IWGP U.S. title at AEW Fight for the Fallen https://t.co/izy8THtXQ4 pic.twitter.com/Bytz3ZK356 — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) July 22, 2021

The Pinnacle and Inner Circle's issues will be addressed in two separate matches. FTR will face Proud-n-Powerful while Chris Jericho will face Nick Gage in a No-Disqualifications match in the second of the Five Labors of Jericho.

.@IAmJericho completed Chapter 1 of the Five Labours of Jericho, but is he ready for @thekingnickgage in a NO RULES MATCH this Wednesday at #FightForTheFallen?#AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen is THIS WED (7/28) in Charlotte at @TheBOplex. Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/3i7c5Sse52 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2021

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) will face Hardy Family Office's Angelico and Private Party. Taz announced the celebration of Ricky Starks' FTW Championship win. Tony Khan will make an announcement as well.

Finally, a huge ten-man match between The Elite and Dark Order and Adam Page will take place with major title implications. If Dark Order and Adam Page win, Dark Order get a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship while Adam Page gets a shot at the AEW World Championship.

It’s the Dark Order and Hangman Adam Page vs The Elite this Wednesday.



Hangman’s @AEW World Title opportunity and the Dark Order’s Tag Team Title opportunity are on the line.



Don’t miss #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen this Wednesday at 8pm on TNT. pic.twitter.com/isr3ABbdHT — Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) July 25, 2021

We're in store for another huge episode of AEW Dynamite.

