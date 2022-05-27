Thunder Rosa names WWE Hall of Famer as her dream opponent (Exclusive)

Thunder Rosa is a name that will become notable within AEW for years to come. In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the Women's Champion named WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) as a dream opponent.

While Rosa is the AEW Women's Champion today, Madusa held the WWF Women's Championship on three different occasions by 1995. The legendary wrestler broke the mold and set the foundation for women's wrestling to follow. Madusa is likely most remembered for throwing the WWF Women's Championship in a trash can after jumping to WCW.

During her interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, the star was asked who she wishes she could have faced from a previous generation. Without hesitation, Thunder Rosa responded in one word:

"Madusa," the star said. (from 09:13 onwards)

After hearing that Vince McMahon would be buying WCW, Madusa left the promotion in 2001 and retired from pro wrestling after not liking the direction it was heading in.

The legend embarked on a career in the Monster Truck industry after 2001 and hasn't since wrestled. With the legend retired, there's likely no way La Mera Mera will ever get to face the WWE Hall of Famer.

Thunder Rosa recently shared some hilarious Twitter banter with the legendary Madusa

While La Mera Mera would rather have shared the ring with Madusa, the champion seems to have a pleasant relationship with the legend.

The legend commented on Thunder Rosa's recent Twitter, which resulted in the champion responding in kind.

Madusa wrote:

"How in the f*** did you climb the rocks with those boots just wondering," Madusa Tweeted.

Rosa responded, saying:

Madusa's legacy in women's wrestling will continue to live on, especially when current champions still ache to step into the ring with her.

