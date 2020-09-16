Thunder Rosa faced Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out for the Women's Championship, but was unable to get the Championship. She is set to appear on AEW Dynamite this week.

Thunder Rosa appeared in an interview with Chris Featherstone recently on Sportskeeda, where she talked about her time in AEW and facing Hikaru Shida.

From one live stream to the next!



Now live with @SKProWrestling on Facebook! Tune in NOW. https://t.co/bOz5HgbG5x pic.twitter.com/zrnXfdXR51 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 16, 2020

Thunder Rosa on facing Hikaru Shida at AEW: All Out

Thunder Rosa faced Hikaru Shida at AEW: All Out. The NWA Women's Champion worked on an AEW pay-per-view, but was unable to get the big win and get the AEw Women's Championship. During the interview, she talked about facing Shida at AEW: All Out.

"You know, I told my husband, I have had similar matches before in Japan, but in smaller arenas. But this one, because it was in a bigger arena and it was on a pay-per-view, it was very special. Definitely, I felt like a very Japanese style match, and I've had a lot of those in Japan, but definitely one of my favourites."

Looks like @thunderrosa22 is ready for whatever comes at her 👀 @RealIvelisse let's see what you got pic.twitter.com/3HEpK6C3CW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 15, 2020

Thunder Rosa also talked about her wishlist of wrestlers whom she wants to face in the ring during her time in the world of wrestling and also talked about the AEW Women's division and why fans need to give the promotion a chance.

"There's a couple. Meiko Satomura in Japan. Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, umm, Sarah Stock. Who else do I want to wrestle? In Mexico, there are a couple of ladies. Silueta from CMLL and I forgot. There's a bunch. I have a couple, they are very experienced professional athletes and I always. My thing is that I like to be challenged. I would like to step in the ring with somebody who has like so many years of experience to see what I can bring to the table."

Advertisement

Thunder Rosa will be appearing on AEW Dynamite again this week, as it looks more and more like AEW and NWA currently have a working relationship going. Readers can also check out more about what Thunder Rosa had to say during her interview with Chris Featherstone.