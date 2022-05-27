Thunder Rosa on which wrestler is the most athletic on the AEW roster (Exclusive)

Current AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has revealed her pick for the most athletic wrestler in All Elite Wrestling.

Rosa has been making waves with her splendid performances over the years. Although she has wrestled in notable promotions like ROH, NWA, and Lucha Underground, she has earned most of her fame in AEW over the past couple of years.

La Mera Mera has come a long way leading to getting her hands on the AEW Women's title in March. She's been able to thrive in AEW on a platform that boasts several world-class athletes from distinct athletic backgrounds.

The Mexican wrestler was recently interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling where she tackled a Rapid Fire Round of questions quite well. When asked about her thoughts on the most athletic wrestler on the AEW roster right now, here's how she responded:

"Oh My God.....Dante Martin" (08:42-08:53)

Both Dante Martin and Thunder Rosa have earned global fame in AEW

Dante Martin has followed a similar path to Thunder Rosa's by traveling the world and wrestling everywhere to establish his name. The two splendid performers have carved out most of their fame in AEW with stellar performances, establishing an intrinsic connection with the audience.

Dante Martin has shocked the pro wrestling realm with his eye-widening athleticism. The 21-year-old isn't just a terrific high-flier, but rather has proven himself to be very skilled at wrestling, despite being in the business for only four years so far.

He is very fluid in the ring and makes it seem effortlessly smooth - much like Rosa, who has earned her laurels for being very precise and crisp at in-ring work.

Thunder Rosa is set to prove her mettle by defending the AEW Women's Championship against the veteran Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing this weekend.

