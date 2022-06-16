"People are gonna talk and that’s fine" - Thunder Rosa responds to accusations of her 'sandbagging' former WWE Superstar

Thunder Rosa has responded to claims of her 'sandbagging' Marina Shafir.

On the June 8 episode of Dynamite, Rosa successfully defended her AEW Women's World Championship against the former WWE Superstar. However, she didn't particularly receive a positive reception on social media after the match. Fans accused her of "no-selling" throughout the match.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Rosa denied the accusationa and stated that she has nothing but respect for her opponents. The Mexican-American star promised to move forward and continue to showcase her skills inside the squared circle.

“No... I have nothing but respect for my opponents," said Rosa. "Nothing but respect for my opponents. For anyone that dares to stand in the ring with me, I have nothing but respect for my opponents. And I send them nothing but blessings. Moving on forward, I will continue to work harder to have the best matches I can bring, and bring the most opportunities to all the women that are behind me, so that when they step in the ring with me they’re like, ‘Ok, cool.’ Like I said, people are gonna talk and that’s fine. I’m not worried about it. I will continue to move forward, and I will continue to show with my body of work what I am all about. That’s all I have to say.”

Check out the clip of Thunder Rosa discussing the sandbagging accusations:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"I have nothing but respect for my opponents."



youtu.be/Wp2G-KoL9AQ Speaking to @arielhelwani on #TheMMAHour , AEW women's champion Thunder Rosa dismissed accusations of sandbagging in her recent match against Marina Shafir."I have nothing but respect for my opponents." Speaking to @arielhelwani on #TheMMAHour, AEW women's champion Thunder Rosa dismissed accusations of sandbagging in her recent match against Marina Shafir."I have nothing but respect for my opponents."▶️ youtu.be/Wp2G-KoL9AQ https://t.co/a9cj20Ffx0

What were the online accusations regarding Thunder Rosa?

Following Thunder Rosa's match against Marina Shafir, Twitter user @ericinsarasota, who happens to be former Ring of Honor star, Erick Stevens, took to Twitter to take a shot at the AEW Women's World Champion.

He initially tweeted out the following, without namedropping Rosa:

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a match where somebody so obviously tried to make themselves look better than their opponent by sandbagging and no selling, but I just saw a perfect example of it on Dynamite.”

Check out the tweet below:

Eric @ericinsarasota It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a match where somebody so obviously tried to make themselves look better than their opponent by sandbagging and no selling, but I just saw a perfect example of it on Dynamite. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a match where somebody so obviously tried to make themselves look better than their opponent by sandbagging and no selling, but I just saw a perfect example of it on Dynamite.

Interestingly enough, former women's champion and Rosa's long-term rival, Britt Baker, liked the tweet, as did Shafir. Either way, Rosa is determined to let her work speak for itself.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far