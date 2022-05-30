Create
Thunder Rosa retains the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing 

Thunder Rosa battling Serena Deeb for the AEW Women's Championship.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Modified May 30, 2022 09:41 AM IST
At Double or Nothing 2022, Thunder Rosa successfully defended her AEW Women's Championship against Serena Deeb.

Deeb got the right to face Rosa when she defeated Hikaru Shida in a Philadelphia Street Fight on the April 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, stretching her winning streak to nine matches. Meanwhile, La Mera Mera only defended the title once at the Battle of the Belts II on April 16, 2022, against Nyla Rose.

In the match's opening moments, both ladies displayed their technical wrestling skills and had near-falls. However, The Professor got the advantage when she targeted La Mera Mera's spine.

From there, Deeb used the abdominal stretch submission maneuver to target Rosa's back further. The former also used the Black Octopus hold, but La Mera Mera countered with a Russian leg sweep and a cross-face submission.

Towards the penultimate moment, Rosa hit the Death Valley Driver while Deeb nailed the Detox piledriver, both for a near-fall. In the end, La Mera Mera hit a superplex from the top turnbuckle and the Fire Thunder Driver finisher to successfully retain her women's championship.

With the victory, Rosa has successfully defended her title twice. It remains to be seen who her next challenger will be or whether Deeb will invoke her rematch clause.

