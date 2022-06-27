Thunder Rosa retains AEW Women's Championship against former WWE Superstar at Forbidden Door

Thunder Rosa successfully defended her AEW Women's World Championship against number one contender Toni Storm at Forbidden Door.

Storm became the challenger after defeating Britt Baker on the June 15 Dynamite: Road Rager. Rosa had previously defeated Marina Shafir on the June 8 edition of Dynamite to retain her women's champion.

During the match, both women exchanged punches, slaps, and chops with each other. La Mera Mera then gained the advantage when she hit the leaping stunner and a knee to the chest on the Australian star.

Storm retaliated by sending Rosa outside, but the latter hit an uppercut. However, it didn't faze the former as she nailed the champion with a German suplex and a DDT.

Storm hit another DDT and a hip attack on Rosa, who was in the corner. La Mera Mera then executed the Death Valley Driver and Fire Thunder Driver for a near-fall.

In the end, Storm hit another German suplex and looked to finish it off with a Storm Zero. However, Rosa countered by nailing the Final Reckoning to retain her AEW Women's Championship.

Post-match, Rosa displayed a show of respect toward Storm by offering a handshake, with the latter obliging. With Toni Storm now out of the equation, it will be interesting to see who will challenge La Mera Mera for the title next.

