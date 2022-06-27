Create
Thunder Rosa retains AEW Women's Championship against former WWE Superstar at Forbidden Door

Thunder Rosa defended her AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Modified Jun 27, 2022 07:57 AM IST

Thunder Rosa successfully defended her AEW Women's World Championship against number one contender Toni Storm at Forbidden Door.

Storm became the challenger after defeating Britt Baker on the June 15 Dynamite: Road Rager. Rosa had previously defeated Marina Shafir on the June 8 edition of Dynamite to retain her women's champion.

During the match, both women exchanged punches, slaps, and chops with each other. La Mera Mera then gained the advantage when she hit the leaping stunner and a knee to the chest on the Australian star.

Storm retaliated by sending Rosa outside, but the latter hit an uppercut. However, it didn't faze the former as she nailed the champion with a German suplex and a DDT.

German suplex on to the apron by #ToniStorm!

Storm hit another DDT and a hip attack on Rosa, who was in the corner. La Mera Mera then executed the Death Valley Driver and Fire Thunder Driver for a near-fall.

In the end, Storm hit another German suplex and looked to finish it off with a Storm Zero. However, Rosa countered by nailing the Final Reckoning to retain her AEW Women's Championship.

A page out of @DustinRhodes' playbook by the #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 here at #ForbiddenDoor!

Post-match, Rosa displayed a show of respect toward Storm by offering a handshake, with the latter obliging. With Toni Storm now out of the equation, it will be interesting to see who will challenge La Mera Mera for the title next.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

