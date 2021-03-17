Thunder Rosa reveals which AEW stars she wants to wrestle in the future [Exclusive]

Sportskeeda Wrestling spoke to Thunder Rosa ahead of AEW Dynamite. The former NWA Women's Champion will face Dr. Britt Baker later tonight.

Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker are set to become the first women to main event AEW Dynamite when they face off in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match.

Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Lee Walker ahead of her match against Dr. Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite. She revealed which members of the AEW Women's roster she's looking to face in the future:

"I'm very excited to be in AEW and I've pretty much worked with a lot of the women, outside on the independent scene. There are definitely very very talented women. I've said multiple times that I'd love to work with Big Swole, Kris Statlander once she returns, Abadon, Red Velvet the list goes on. I have a lot of respect for the women in AEW and I love being a part of this women's division."

Thunder Rosa on wrestling in AEW

Thunder Rosa was also asked about AEW putting on a women's main event and her experience in the company. The former NWA Women's Champion spoke about the backstage atmosphere in AEW and the diversity of the roster.

She added that she was ready to make history on AEW Dynamite where she and Britt Baker will become the first women to main event an episode of Dynamite:

"AEW is a very progressive company. I've worked in so many different shows prior to being here and I feel like they listen to their fans as to what needs to be done. The women's division is a very diverse women's division and the entire roster is a very diverse roster. I never felt like I'm the only person of color. There are so many different things and I'm so happy to see.... because its not a trend, it needed to happen and they're making it happen. I'm really really happy that it's happening this Wednesday, not only because I'm in the ring (laughs) but because I'm going to be able to beat Britt Baker, finally!"

Thunder Rosa will face Dr. Britt Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match tonight on AEW Dynamite.

