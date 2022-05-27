"I didn't wanna do that" - Thunder Rosa opens up on almost becoming a referee (Exclusive)

Current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa is one of the most celebrated pro wrestlers today. She has strived hard in this industry and has paved her path to the top of women's wrestling today.

Rosa has had her fair share of crests and troughs during her eight-year wrestling career so far. During her exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, she opened up on a myriad of topics, including her experience of tackling low points in her career.

When asked whether it was true that she almost became a referee at one point, La Mera Mera confirmed it, saying that she needed a job no matter what:

"It is true. When you are in need of a job, when you are tired of hustling and when you feel defeated sometimes....we'll call it trying to sell your soul to the devil and just get it done. Because I was gonna do a 9 to 5 job and I didn't wanna do that." (04:12)

Thunder Rosa further opened up on making the right choices and how her determination came to fruition later on:

"God works in mysterious ways and it didn't happen first. So its like we make choices right and I made that choice because offer was there. But then I have other choices and I was like let me take the harder route and I know I am gonna make it no matter what. It was my destiny so that's what happened in and we are talking now." (04:34)

You can check out the full interview here:

Thunder Rosa dethroned Britt Baker to earn the AEW Women's title

Thunder Rosa conquered the unforgiving steel cage in San Antonio, Texas, where she defeated Britt Baker to become the AEW Women's World Champion in March. Britt Baker was essentially touted as the face of the women's roster, but Rosa came on strong in terms of her appeal and wrestling acumen.

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa is going to be written in the annals of history as one of AEW's greatest rivalries of all time.



Not just the greatest women's rivarly. But one of the greatest all across the board. Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa is going to be written in the annals of history as one of AEW's greatest rivalries of all time. Not just the greatest women's rivarly. But one of the greatest all across the board. https://t.co/oN2QVJvAO6

While Rosa has earned her laurels from both fans and industry veterans alike for her stellar performances and story-telling acumen, she still has a long way to go to prove her title reign.

Thunder Rosa will be defending her AEW Women's World Championship against longtime rival Serena Deeb at this weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

AEW PPV Double or Nothing will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 04:30 Hrs (04:30 am IST) onwards on Monday, 30th May 2022. Eurosport channel can also be live streamed on the Discovery+ app.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell