Thunder Rosa reveals when she will become a free agent 

Thunder Rosa has finally revealed that she will become a free agent in 2022, allowing her to sign with any promotion of her choice.

While she has been making waves in AEW for the last few months, she's not a full-time contracted employee with Tony Khan's promotion. Rosa's Unsanctioned Lights Out Match against Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite's 17th March 2021 episode received rave reviews from fans and put the spotlight squarely on her.

Appearing on the Back Talk podcast, Thunder Rosa spoke about her confusing contract situation in November 2020. She revealed how she managed to troll fans into believing she might sign with various different promotions.

"That whole November thing was so funny. We were trolling everybody for like a week and a half. It was great. I had so many followers and people talking about me. And still talking about me". (H/T - WrestleZone)

Thunder Rosa further spoke about how she's trying to consolidate her brand and attempts to oversee the functioning of her pro-wrestling promotion and wrestling school. She added that her husband and son would be with her when she makes up her mind about signing with a company in 2022.

"Consolidating my brand, [and] my other brand in Mission Pro Wrestling. My school; and that’s all that matters right now. Whatever’s going to happen in the next few months, I have no control over. We know we have a bright future ahead of us. My husband’s going to be with me, my son, Drago’s going to be in the middle and I’m going to have the [promotion] hats [in front of me], and then I’m going to put a hat on. It’s going to be a 2022 moment probably.”

Thunder Rosa has steadily risen the ranks in AEW's women's division.

It would be safe to say Thunder Rosa has been the primary force behind the resurgence of AEW's women's division. She and Britt Baker became the first female athletes to perform in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

With several wins on her back, Thunder Rosa could be next in line to receive a shot at Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's Championship.

Do you want Thunder Rosa to sign with AEW? If not, where would you like to see her go? Sound off the comments section below.