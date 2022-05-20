Concerning statistics about AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa's current run   

Thunder Rosa has been the AEW Women's Champion for 37 days so far. However, a fan recently pointed out that the champion has collectively had about 20 minutes of screen time since her reign began.

During 2022's St Patrick's Day Slam, the Mexican-born star finally got her revenge on Britt Baker and captured the title from the star. Since then, Thunder Rosa had a brief feud with Nyla Rose but has hardly wrestled or made promos since. As the Women's World Champion, it's become jarring for fans to notice her absence.

Two fans recently took to Twitter to discuss the champion's appearances. They even noted that La Mera Mera has only competed once since becoming champion.

"No Joke Since winning the title 64 days ago Thunder Rosa has appeared less than 20 minutes her entire run on #AEWDynamite" @Dylan Matthews91 tweeted.

The star made regular appearances on television and wrestled far more before becoming the Women's Champion. It's currently unclear whether or not this is transitional as she's still easing into making more regular promos.

Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW Dynamite and Rampage to see if the champion starts to feature more regularly on AEW television.

Thunder Rosa is unfazed by her critics

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Thunder Rosa noted that she has no control over what people say. La Mera Mera seems to view the criticism as motivation.

"I just know that people are never going to be satisfied with everything that you do, or anything that happens. I’m going to do my best with everything I’m given all the time and people will criticise that too – which is OK. People are going to talk and if they’re talking that means they’re watching. At the end of the day that’s what we’re trying to do," the champion noted. (H/T Fightful)

Since La Mera Mera is unfazed by what critics say about her, fans should hold fast with their concerns about the star. The champion's reign has lasted for just over a month, meaning there's ample time left for her to make a comeback.

