Ever since the inception of AEW, several top wrestlers have found an alternative top company to compete in at the highest level besides WWE.

In the past few years many wrestlers jump ship from one company to the other. Most recently, Edge (Adam Copeland) joined AEW after his WWE contract expired, and we all know the impact CM Punk made at Survivor Series last month.

Recently, Thunder Rosa spoke about what she thought would happen if another major name from the Jacksonville-based company went to WWE.

That name is MJF, who is gearing up for one of the most important matches of his career at Worlds End against Samoa Joe. There's also news that MJF's contract with Tony Khan ends on January 1, 2024. Thunder Rosa recently gave her two cents about the whole MJF contract scenario. Speaking on the Busted Open she said:

"He has been a pivotal player in AEW since its inception. Losing someone like MJF would be very, very hard on the locker room and also AEW. This last year alone, the things that he's able to accomplish as a wrestler and individually as an athlete has been pretty amazing. I honestly have a higher level of respect for MJF for everything he has done inside and outside the ring."

She also predicted what he's going to do:

"I think that he's going to do what's best for him, and if he's a company man, he'll stay loyal to AEW. But if he wants to make ... if he has other goals, that will be up to him. It will be a big, big hit if we lose him," she signed off. [H/T: Wrestlinginc.com]

It remains to be seen what Maxwell Jacob Friedman ends up doing.

AEW has lost two big names to WWE this year

Tony Khan's business acumen seems on point, but even he couldn't help but just look on when two of the biggest names on his roster ended up in WWE. Jade Cargill, the TBS Champion, dropped her championship and later quit the company.

CM Punk made an astonishing return to the Stamford-based company, which could be the biggest pop in wrestling history. With the year about to end and WWE already working on Royal Rumble, Triple H might be looking to add some more big names to the roster.

What do you think? Will MJF remain with Tony Khan, or will he jump? Tell us in the comments section.