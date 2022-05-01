"Bring it on" - Thunder Rosa responds to top AEW star

Thunder Rosa took to social media to react to the recent comments made by AEW star Serena Deeb.

Last week on Dynamite, Deeb outlasted Hikaru Shida in a Philadelphia Street Fight to become the number one ranked in the women's division. After the match, the camera flashed backstage with Rosa looking on, possibly hinting at a title match between the two.

The Professor recently appeared on the Busted Open podcast to talk about a potential title match against La Mera Mera. She said that they both had similar wrestling styles and would love to wrestle the latter for an hour.

Rosa only had this response to Deeb's claims, hinting that she was more than ready to go.

"Bring it on Professor @SerenaDeeb!" Rosa wrote.

Check out their exchange here below:

Rosa won her first AEW Women's Championship against Britt Baker on the St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of Dynamite in a steel cage match. She has successfully defended the title against Nyla Rose at Battle of the Belts 2.

A look back at the rivalry between Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa

The Professor and La Mera Mera have a storied history. It started on the September 2, 2020, edition of Dynamite, where Rosa was victorious over Deeb.

Later on, they continued wrestling against each other at National Wrestling Alliance. After holding the NWA Women's World Title for nine months, Rosa lost it to Deeb on UWN Primetime Live on October 27, 2020.

The Professor successfully defended her title against Rosa on November 18, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite, with the help of an interference from Britt Baker. A year later, Deeb and Kylie Rae defeated Rosa and Skye Blue in a tag match on June 26, 2021, edition of NWA Powerrr #34.

With Serena Deeb seemingly challenging Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship, their rivalry might be rekindled once again. It will be interesting to see how this potential feud goes in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the potential title match between Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb? Sound off in the comments section below.

