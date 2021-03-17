"I will not go down until I have nothing left" - Thunder Rosa sends a message to Dr. Britt Baker ahead of AEW Dynamite [Exclusive]

Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. are set to be the first women to main event AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. The two stars will clash in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match, and in an interview before the bout, Rosa sent a heated message to Baker.

Thunder Rosa is a former NWA World Women's Champion, and she arrived in AEW last summer. Meanwhile, Baker calls herself the face of AEW's women's division, and she was the first women's wrestler that the company signed.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Lee Walker interviewed Thunder Rosa ahead of her match against Baker. Rosa addressed her feud with AEW's resident dentist. She claimed that Baker is simply defending her territory.

"Anything that has to do with her and I being in the spotlight has to do with her. So me having the match with Serena Deeb and not winning, so of course she noticed that there was a great opportunity to put herself in the spotlight. She's mentioned it multiple times before, she believes that I don't belong in the AEW women's division. She believes that she is in fact the face of the women's division."

"I call her the princess of AEW, and when you see another dog come into your yard, you gotta defend it. That's what she's doing, she's defending her turf, but I don't think she's ever faced someone like me, I'm relentless and I will not go down until I have nothing left in the tank."

Rosa and Baker have clashed a few times throughout their rivalry. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Ryo Mizunami defeated Baker, Nyla Rose and Maki Itoh. Before that, Baker and Itoh defeated Rosa and Riho at AEW Revolution.

Thunder Rosa on Reba possibly interfering during the AEW Dynamite main event

Britt Baker in AEW

Advertisement

In the same interview, Lee Walker asked Thunder Rosa whether she's concerned about Reba possibly interfering during her match with Baker. The former NWA star stated that she's curious about what Baker and Reba have planned, but she's not afraid.

"It's not that I'm concerned, I'm trying to figure out what antics she will try to use against me. Britt has shown that she cannot beat me by herself and I'm curious, it's more curiosity than being afraid. Like I said, at this point you become so acquainted with your opponent and it's been almost five months and I'm getting to know Britt very well."

Indeed @TonyKhan couldn’t describe this better... they have tried to blackball me, segregate me, push me aside.... but talent and destiny are on my side... @RealBrittBaker your time is up... Anything Goes tonight...Lights Out! @AEW #lameramera #indomitable #unleashed https://t.co/f4IwldEd8E — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 17, 2021

Regardless, Rosa's match with Baker will be a must-see main event for AEW fans on Wednesday night.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.