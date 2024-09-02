Thunder Rosa sends out urgent appeal to fans asking for help

Thunder Rosa recently shared a personal post as she appealed to her fans to support a non-wrestling project. This was regarding a post made by her friend, where they were asking for donations to create an art school.

La Mera Mera has made a name for herself around the world, competing in promotions all around, showcasing the different types of wrestling. She began her career in Lucha Underground and she has also gotten to compete in ROH, WoW, Tokyo Joshi Pro, NWA, AAA, IMPACT, and now AEW.

On her recent Instagram Story, Thunder Rosa reposted a video from her friend where they were asking for support for a project by The Good Good Collective they were holding ahead of Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month. They were asking for help as they looked to build an art school and help the artist community in Bushwick Brooklyn, Westside of San Antonio, and Tulum Mexico.

Trending

"My friend is doing God's work! Please donate @brizzotorres," Rosa posted.

Thunder Rosa recently fell short in the run for a major championship

Last weekend on AEW Collision, a four-way match featuring Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, and Hikaru Shida was booked for the show's main event.

To make things more interesting, it was also announced that the winner of the contest will be the next contender for Mercedes Moné's TBS Championship and will earn a title shot at All Out next weekend. None of these four women has ever had a chance to hold the title.

In the end, Hikaru Shida pulled through, hitting Queen Aminata with the Katana to capture the win and earn herself a rematch against The CEO.

Expand Tweet

Rosa would once more fall short again, as she had a chance to face off with Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship at AEW Dynasty back in April. After getting the better of Deonna Purazzo in their feud, it remains to be seen what La Mera Mera does next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback