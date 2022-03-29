"I really hope there is an opportunity for me to be a fighting champion" - Thunder Rosa opens up on her goals as AEW Women's Champion

Thunder Rosa is the current AEW Women's Champion and her momentum is sky high. However, she emphasized that she wants to defend her title on a regular basis.

La Mera Mera won the women's championship on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite by defeating Britt Baker in San Antonio, Texas. The crowd witnessed a grueling steel cage match that showcased the toughness of both ladies. With that, she became the first female Mexican wrestler to win a title in a major promotion in the United States.

Speaking on the Throwing Down with Miesha Tate & Renee Paquette podcast, Rosa talked about her goals as the current AEW Women’s Champion. She wants to travel the world while defending her title.

"I really hope there is an opportunity for me to be a fighting champion. I would love to travel with the championship. I know we have connections with Japan. I worked in Tokyo Joshi Pro before. I would love if there was an opportunity for me to bring the championship and defend it in Japan. If there's an opportunity to defend it in Mexico. Do some of the stuff that we haven't done yet," Rosa said. [H/T Fightful]

It can be remembered that Rosa was a former International Princess Champion in Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, for a record 276 day-reign.

In terms of being a fighting champion, she has done it before. In 2020 she won the NWA Women's title on January 24 and defended it regularly before losing to Serena Deeb on October 27.

Thunder Rosa wants to do something different

Thunder Rosa's wrestling style is more of a stiff nature, which means that she wrestles with a blend of lucha libre style, technical skills, and brawling abilities.

During the same interview, the AEW Women's Champion that she wants to bring a different style of wrestling if given the opportunity to work with new faces.

"I'm really huge on bringing a different style of wrestling. This will be interesting because I will be able to work with people you guys probably haven't seen before and work in a different style and showcase what we can do. I'm really hoping we're given this opportunity. There's a huge opportunity for me to bring a different look to the women's championship," she added. [H/T Fightful]

La Mera Mera will look to be a fighting champion as she seemingly has a challenger already. Nyla Rose attacked La Mera Mera last week on Dynamite, seemingly planting the seeds for a potential title defense.

What are your thoughts on Thunder Rosa's reign so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha