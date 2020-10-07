NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on WrestlingINC Daily. She opened up about her time in AEW during the interview and spoke about her backstage interaction with Kenny Omega and how she first reacted to meeting him.

Thunder Rosa on Kenny Omega's backstage role with the AEW Women's Division

There has been talk about Kenny Omega being involved backstage with the AEW Women's division. This was confirmed by Thunder Rosa who said that Kenny Omega was the agent for some of her matches:

He was our agent. Omega for sure. We have other people that help. I'm not really quite sure on the dynamics yet. I mean, I personally worked with Omega most of the time.

These two are a force to be reckoned with pic.twitter.com/lsU2jx6yqA — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 25, 2020

Thunder Rosa also opened up about her reaction to first meeting Kenny Omega backstage. She also went on to talk about the difference backstage between Lucha Underground and AEW:

When I met him, I totally fan girled out (Rosa makes fan girl sounds). I'm so bad. I did, but we had a lot of input on what we will like to do on the matches, and I always like to ask for direction because sometimes I want to see certain stuff on TV. And for me, that's very important.

I get all this because of Lucha Underground. It was history or like story oriented, so we had to do certain stuff to make sense with what we just did before, you know, all the cool little things. Here it's different. So I personally worked with Omega. I worked with Dustin [Rhodes].

All the agents are open when I have questions about how I can improve some stuff. I can go to Jerry Lynn and ask some questions. I can go with some of the legends that are there and ask questions, and they're very open. It's a very very chill environment. I really enjoy it.

Thunder Rosa in AEW so far

Thunder Rosa made her AEW debut in a match against Serena Deeb on Dynamite. The NWA Women's Champion won her debut match before challenging Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship at All Out.

Thunder Rosa then successfully defended the NWA Women's Tag-Team Championship against Ivelisse before teaming up with Hikaru Shida to beat Ivelisse and Diamante.