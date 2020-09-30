Thunder Rosa talks working with Tony Khan and AEW's chances of competing with WWE

NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has spoken about her experiences working with AEW President Tony Khan.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Thunder Rosa stated that the AEW CEO was "such a character" and incredibly fun to work with during her recent run with AEW:

"He is such a character, If I have a question about wrestling [or] a wrestling event, he can literally open his brain. He is like an encyclopedia of wrestling, and he is so fun to work with and he was very welcoming from the moment I got there. He was just like, 'thank you for being here,' and I was like 'whoa, whoa whoa. Whoa, this is pretty cool.' So I always felt welcomed by him, Cody [and] the ladies because I worked with a lot of them in the indies, so it's not like we're strangers, but the environment, for me, it's been very positive."

.@thunderrosa22's debut is LIVE on #AEWDynamite right now 🗣 Tune in to @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/BV9zuA6UQa — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020

Can AEW compete with WWE?

Continuing to discuss her recent run with All Elite Wrestling, Thunder Rosa was asked for her opinion if AEW has a chance to compete with WWE in the near future.

The NWA World Women's Champion stated that she believes that Tony Khan's promotion can compete with WWE. Thunder Rosa pointed out that the AEW President has the passion and the funds to grow AEW exponentially:

"Absolutely, if it's done right, anybody can, nothing is impossible, and I know Tony Khan has the love for professional wrestling. He is a fan from the heart, and he has the means to make something happen. The company's really young, and they're trying their best. They've had pretty good shows, and the production is really good. It's that learning experience."

"We all go through it. We have to go through growing pains, until we get what we want [and] we get the product that we want. So I'm hoping that they continue for many many years, and it will be something where people can go and have jobs. At the end of the day, it's jobs for us and a platform for us to do what we love."

.@Thunderrosa22 is looking to be a triple champion after tonight! Will she add the AEW Women's World Championship to her collection?#SHIDAvsROSA#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/xAobb0sfY2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020

