Thunder Rosa teaming up with former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Thunder Rosa has been added to this week's episode of Dynamite.

In preparation for her AEW Women's Championship match at Revolution against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Rosa will be teaming with former WWE star Mercedes Martinez to take on Baker and Jamie Hayter.

The bout was announced earlier today on AEW's official Twitter account, being added to a line-up that includes a Casino Tag Team Battle Royale and a trios match involving the two men who will fight over the AEW World Championship this Sunday; Hangman Page and Adam Cole.

The match between the two women came about after the fallout of the contract signing between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker on the most recent edition of AEW Rampage.

After talking too much for Rosa's liking, Baker was attacked by the former NWA Women's Champion. The attack prompted Jamie Hayter and Rebel to interfere on Baker's behalf before Mercedes Martinez hit the ring and sided with Rosa, despite weeks of being aligned with Baker.

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker have been getting into it on social media

As the rivalry has intensified, so to has the war of words between the champion and challenger.

It's no secret that Baker and Rosa do not like each other. However, the verbal barbs that are being exchanged on Twitter have taken a volatile turn over the past 24 hours.

Baker commented on a post by the challenger, making fun of her for sharing her CashApp and stating that she won't let fans down at Revolution. Rosa responded to this personal attack by calling the current AEW Women's Champion a spoiled, rich, silver spoon-fed bully.

