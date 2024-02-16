Thunder Rosa teases joining a massive AEW faction looking out for a new female member

The former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa seems to be on board with the idea of joining a top faction that is looking to add new members.

Thunder Rosa has been a vital part of the AEW women's division ever since she made her debut back in 2020. She also won the All Elite Women's World Title later by defeating Britt Baker. However, a serious back injury derailed Rosa's momentum and kept her out of action for over a year before she made her return in 2023.

Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa has hinted at joining the Lucha Libre faction, LFI. The group includes Rush, Dralistico, Preston Vance, and Jose "The Assistant." Recently, Rush took to the "X" social media platform to announce that LFI will add a new man and a woman into the mix later in the year 2024:

"2024 will see a bigger LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE I will add a new Man to the group And a WOMAN. NO PASA NADA"

Rosa took notice of the tweet and had an interesting reaction to it. The former AEW Women's World Champion apparently teased joining LFI with a Spanish message which translates to:

"You are calling me? Or what?"

Expand Tweet

Thunder Rosa reflects on her AEW return

As mentioned earlier, Thunder Rosa was out of action for more than a year due to a back injury. She made her in-ring return on an episode of Collision in December 2023. Rosa opened up on the challenges she faced amid her return while speaking on Busted Open Radio:

“I’ve been training since August in the ring, little by little. It’s a progression. You can see the change in my body and my mobility. It was difficult to come back because I was scared, I’m not going to lie, I was scared because you’re coming from a back injury that didn’t allow you to jump and run, and it was some things you had to re-learn.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Rosa recently competed on an episode of AEW Dynamite last month, where she defeated Red Velvet. Only time will tell what the company has in plan for her.

How do you feel about Rosa's run in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE