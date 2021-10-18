Thunder Rosa teases match against WWE Hall of Famer

Following WWE Hall of Famer Madusa's tweet teasing a possible retirement match, AEW star Thunder Rosa soon took to social media to express her wish. The former NWA Women's Champion tweeted:

"It will be an honor to be part of your retirement tour…"

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 Madusa/AlundraBlayze @Madusa_rocks

Let's see… who could I have my final retirement match with? Wel L👀key here… someone finally gets it. I might have to give @NatbyNature a call or @SerenaDeeb and train for a couple months.

It will be an honor to be part of your retirement tour… 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Madusa is one of the most influential female performers of all time. She made an impact on the world of pro wrestling at a time when women's wrestling wasn't given much attention. Her accomplishments speak for herself. She is a three-time WWE women's champion and has even held the cruiserweight championship.

However, it will be interesting to see how she fares inside the ring if she returns to the squared circle. She last wrestled in 2018 as a participant in the 20-Woman Battle Royal at WWE Evolution. Prior to that, she hadn't wrestled in over 18 years. Thunder Rosa could be a formidable opponent for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Rosa is currently one of the hottest professional wrestlers in the world, often eliciting some of the loudest reactions from the fans in attendance. Prior to working for AEW, Thunder Rosa had wrestled for various promotions including NWA.

Thunder Rosa garnered a great deal of attention and popularity following her Unsanctioned Light's Out match against Britt Baker at AEW Dynamite - St. Patrick's Day Slam. After a 16 minute war, Rosa came out on top when she drove Baker through a table before pinning her for the win.

Thunder Rosa signed with AEW earlier this year

After making multiple appearances for the company, AEW announced in July that Thunder Rosa had signed with the company. Rosa is one of AEW's top stars and has often been featured in prominent matches on T.V.

She was recently involved in a heated feud with Jade Cargill. The two even locked horns in a recent triple threat match also involving Nyla Rose a few weeks ago on an episode of AEW Rampage.

With AEW recently introducing the TBS Title, it is only a matter of time before Thunder Rosa gets her hands on gold in AEW. Plus, it is likely that AEW will revisit her rivalry with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and possibly have Rosa de-throne Baker as the AEW Women's Champion.

What do you think of Thunder Rosa's recent tease of wanting to face Madusa? Who would you want to see Madusa step inside the ring with? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

