"Tiffany Stratton wannabe", "Debut at AEW ALL IN?" - Fans react as Tony Khan reportedly wants to bring in British star despite WWE's interest

Fans are buzzing with excitement as reports suggest that Tony Khan wants to bring British star Mariah May to AEW despite ongoing interest from WWE.

Mariah May is a rising star in the wrestling world and has competed in several promotions. According to Fightful Select, AEW has had discussions about signing the 25-year-old, and Tony Khan is personally interested in bringing her into the company. It was also reported that WWE is said to be interested in her, and she had a tryout with the company in 2019.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the news of AEW's interest in May, with some comparing her to Tiffany Stratton, who is the current WWE NXT Women's Champion. Others said they are hoping that May will make her debut at AEW's upcoming show in London, All In, as she is from the UK. The show will take place on August 27 at Wembley Stadium.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if this young British star will choose the path to All Elite Wrestling under the leadership of Tony Khan.

WWE veteran criticizes Tony Khan for putting active AEW stars in EVP positions

AEW President Tony Khan has been praised for his handling of the company since its inception in 2019 with the help of The Elite, who are Executive Vice Presidents in the promotion. However, Vince Russo believes that Khan has made one big mistake by putting active wrestlers in management positions.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Russo said that it is very difficult to have active wrestlers involved in management because they will "look out for themselves first."

"It is very difficult to have an active talent be involved in management, and the reason being because we all know the boys, and rightfully so, are going to look out for themselves first. It's a dog-eat-dog world, that's the way the system was set up." [6:06 - 6:27]

He continued:

"Tony Khan named three active wrestlers as executive vice presidents, so now, bro, not only do they have a say-so over their character, they've got a say-so over things happening in the company. Plus, they had no experience, they had no experience doing that, so to me, that was a massive, massive error, a mistake that came to bite him in the a**, and he's been paying for it ever since."

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell whether Russo's criticism is accurate or not. However, it is clear that Khan has faced many challenges in building an alternative to WWE.

Do you want to see Mariah May in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot