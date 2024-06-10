"Time is ticking, but never say never" - Bayley on a potential match against AEW star at WrestleMania

Current WWE Women's Champion Bayley has opened up about a potential match with a current AEW star and her long-time friend. She wants to face the talent at a future WrestleMania.

The AEW star in question is none other than Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). She joined the Tony Khan-led promotion in March 2024, nearly two years after her WWE departure. Mone won the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale in her first All Elite Wrestling match at Double or Nothing.

While Mone is enjoying much success in AEW, her long-time friend and former tag team partner, Bayley, seemingly misses her in WWE. In a recent interview with Bernard Colas, The Role Model was asked whether she would like to face The CEO for the first time at WrestleMania. The Women's Champion replied:

Trending

“In my dreams, it does happen, but you know, time is ticking, but never say never. I hate saying ‘never say never,’ and everybody says they hate saying ‘never say never,’ but they always say ‘never say never.’ Wrestling is so crazy. I’ve been thinking about that lately. How wild this world is? And I could see it happening someday, you know, if she wants. But it could be 10 years from now, and it could still be special, you know? She said one day is all. Yeah, yeah. So do what you gotta do.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Bayley is set to defend her title at WWE Clash at the Castle

Bayley won the WWE Women's Title by defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40 and has since impressed many with her championship reign. At the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland, The Role Model will defend her title against Scottish superstar Piper Niven.

Expand Tweet

Niven cut a passionate promo on a recent episode of SmackDown and seems motivated to potentially dethrone The Role Model. It remains to be seen who will walk away with the title on June 15.

Do you think Piper Niven can dethrone Bayley? Hit the discuss button and sound off.