Title of new AEW show on TNT potentially revealed

When it comes to the inner workings behind the scenes at AEW, a lot of things don't leak out from backstage as they do in other companies.

One of AEW's biggest leaks from the very beginning, even before the company was officially announced, was the Trademark office where all of their filings must be submitted for public viewing.

Before the company's announcement, the wrestling world knew that "All Elite Wrestling" and at the time "Tuesday Night Dynamite" were trademarked from the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. It gave fans an idea of what to expect before it was officially revealed.

On December 16, AEW once again filed for trademarks on the terms "AEW Dark" and "AEW Elevation". The latter of the two could be the long-awaited reveal of what AEW's new TNT show in 2021 will be called.

Will AEW Elevation be the name of the company's new show on TNT?

The trademark filing for both AEW Dark and AEW Elevation are identical and reads as follows.

AEW Elevation certainly sounds like the kind of show that will feature the company's up-and-coming talent like Top Flight, as well as wrestlers that aren't consistently appearing on Dynamite, such as Shawn Spears and Scorpio Sky.

AEW Dark is a nice vehicle for the company right now, but an additional show on TNT will guarantee more viewers for these talents on cable television.

