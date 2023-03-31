"TK is really coming after WWE," "Think they need CM PUNK" - Fans erupt at AEW Dynamite's abysmal ratings this week

Fans on social media have had their say on the latest set of TV ratings for the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, with some fans claiming that the company desperately needs CM Punk to return.

The March 29, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite drew a total of 833,000 viewers, ending up with a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The 0.28 number meant that the show finished as the fourth most-watched original show on cable TV for that evening.

Compared to the March 22 edition of the show, which was headlined by the dream match between Kenny Omega and El Hijo del Vikingo, the March 29 edition of AEW Dynamite saw a drop in viewership by 121,000, making it the joint-second lowest rating the show has seen in 2023 so far.

833,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.28

#4 cable original in P18-49

These numbers have caused a number of people on social media to have their say, with some poking fun at the fact that AEW is struggling to break the one million viewer mark, while others are suggesting that CM Punk may be the answer to their problems.

Zac @DCzWall @davemeltzerWON Last year at this time they did 100k more in viewers and a .38 not good. @davemeltzerWON Last year at this time they did 100k more in viewers and a .38 not good.

Conner Hays @AEWFanGuy18 @wrestlenomics 800K range is probably the new norm for AEW unless CM Punk comes back. Last week that got a good number and this week they really went down big time. @wrestlenomics 800K range is probably the new norm for AEW unless CM Punk comes back. Last week that got a good number and this week they really went down big time.

Tony Wenclewicz @TonyWenclewicz @wrestlenomics Starting to feel like 900k is their best number but they are sliding closer to NXT than Raw or Smackdown. @wrestlenomics Starting to feel like 900k is their best number but they are sliding closer to NXT than Raw or Smackdown.

David Earl Williams III @dewforpolitics @wrestlenomics Low ratings again. What’s the excuse today AEW hardcores? This is what happens when there’s no CM Punk and Tony needing to let someone else book. @wrestlenomics Low ratings again. What’s the excuse today AEW hardcores? This is what happens when there’s no CM Punk and Tony needing to let someone else book.

Will AEW Dynamite pick up their ratings next week with what's in store?

With a busy weekend of wrestling ahead due to WrestleMania 39 and all of the festivities that go with it, All Elite Wrestling is looking to bulk up the April 5, 2023, edition of the show with a number of high-profile matches.

At the time of writing, AEW Dynamite is set to feature two huge title matches. Jamie Hayter will defend her Women's Championship against Riho, while The Gunns will defend the Tag Team Championships against FTR, who will leave the company if they lose the match.

Elsewhere, Juice Robinson and Ricky Starks will finally meet one-on-one, as will Ethan Page and Hook, with the latter likely to have Hook's FTW Championship on the line. However, that hasn't been confirmed as of yet.

Fans will also hear from the Blackpool Combat Club and will get to celebrate "MJF Day" as the AEW World Champion returns to his hometown.

