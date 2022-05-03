"Want to settle the score" - TNA legend challenges Bullet Club's Jay White to a huge rematch

TNA legend and current AEW star Jay Lethal has challenged Jay White to a huge rematch. Lethal has already lost a match to Switchblade on NJPW STRONG, but he wants to settle the score once and for all.

Lethal is currently feuding with Samoa Joe in AEW. At ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1, the former ROH World Champion, alongside Sonjay Dutt, attacked reigning world champion Jonathan Gresham. Joe then made his return to the promotion and confronted Lethal.

In the aftermath of his latest victory on NJPW STRONG over Ren Narita, Lethal called out White in a backstage interview. The AEW star claimed that he wants to find out who is the best Jay between the two.

"I've got tunnel vision, all I can think about is the fact that Jay White and I are tied," said Lethal. "I don't know how many people know that but I've got a victory over Jay White and he has one over me and after a win from tonight, I'm telling you. I got this feeling, this high feeling, I'm ready to wrestle again right now. Jay White, he's got other plans but Jay if you want to settle the score, you want to find out who the best Jay is, anytime my man, I'm ready and I'm willing. And hey, if I'm the loser, I'll shake your hand and I'll say, 'hey, you were the better man.' If I'm the winner, will you do the same?"

Lethal previously answered White's open challenge on NJPW STRONG and ended up suffering a loss to the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. But the former has reminded fans of his previous victory over White a few years ago, and he'd like to repeat history.

The TNA legend is also expected to share the ring with Joe at some point down the line. Joe is also the reigning ROH World Television Champion, and he's had to deal with Satnam Singh, who recently aligned with Lethal.

Jay White made his return to Japan at Wrestling Dontaku 2022

At Wrestling Dontaku 2022, King Switch finally made his return to Japan under the New Japan Pro-Wrestling banner. For months, he has been competing in the US for NJPW STRONG, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling.

After Kazuchika Okada's win over Tetsuya Naito, White made his way down to the ring and attacked The Rainmaker. He, alongside Gedo, took out the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and made a huge statement.

White and Okada are now set to collide at the upcoming NJPW Dominion event in a match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

