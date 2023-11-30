AEW
TNA legend reacts to Christian Cage's promo on AEW Dynamite citing his popular catchphrase

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Nov 30, 2023 11:12 IST
Christian Cage TNA AEW
Christian Cage received a message from his old rival in TNA

A former TNA World Heavyweight Champion took notice of Christian Cage's promo on AEW Dynamite this week, and reacted by referencing his popular catchphrase.

The TNA legend in question is James Storm. On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage showed up with five security guards in order to call out his current rival, Adam "Edge" Copeland.

The Rated-R Superstar had challenged Christian for the TNT Championship last week, and the title match is set to take place on Dynamite next week in Canada. In his now customary 'patriarchal' style, Christian mentioned that Copeland was raised by a single mother, and had no father growing up.

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm had noticed this, and reacted to The Patriarch's promo by citing his famous catchphrase, as he has a history with Christian from TNA as well. Taking to the "X" social media platform, James Storm wrote:

"I really thought @Christian4Peeps was about to say I’m Sorry …about your damn luck 👍🍺."

Speaking of Christian's promo, it ended horribly for him after he faked his emotions for his best friend, Adam Copeland. The Rated-R Superstar hit Christian Cage low, as he tried to attack him with the belt.

Now, it remains to be seen who walks out as TNT Champion next week on Dynamite in their hometown.

Edited by Harish Raj S
