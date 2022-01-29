"They could have done much more" - TNA veteran believes WWE missed out on opportunity to book Sting vs. The Undertaker

TNA legend Chris Harris recently expressed his disappointment over how WWE misused Sting.

The WCW Icon's brief stint with WWE, which lasted from 2014-15 as an active ring performer, was met with missed opportunities and underwhelming bookings.

He won a No Disqualification bout over The Big Show on RAW and a tag team win over Seth Rollins and The Big Show on the same night. However, Sting's loss against Triple H (WrestleMania 31) and Seth Rollins (Night of Champions 2015) left a sour taste in everybody's mouths.

While speaking on It's My Wrestling podcast, Harris said Sting probably himself wasn't surprised by the way WWE booked him after the promotion had been gunning to sign him for years.

Although the veteran believes The Vigilante's showdown against Triple H was exciting since it reflected the WWE vs. WCW war, they've "put down the legend" in the end:

"I think the general consensus is that it took years and years for them [WWE] to finally get him and I think he [Sting] would probably agree that they just they didn't use him like he should have but you know, are we really surprised about that?" Chris Harris said. "I mean, they get the biggest star from WCW and don't do much with him at all. When he gets his WrestleMania moment with Triple H I think it was exciting, you know, we got DX, we got the nWo. That was all exciting but in the end they kind of put down the legend."

Chris Harris further said Vince McMahon's promotion could have used Sting much better, especially when the 62-year-old star had a lot left in his tank.

The veteran believes wrestling enthusiasts would have loved to see the much-awaited Sting vs. The Undertaker match, which the company didn't pull the trigger on for reasons still unknown:

"I think they could have done much more especially when he had more in the tank. I think he even gone on record that he would he would love to work something with The Undertaker. I think we all would've loved that. I'm not sure why that didn't happen, but it didn't."

WSonline @WSonline_ Sting vs. The Undertaker. The Icon vs. The Deadman. El DREAM MATCH que nos quedaremos con ganas de ver. Sting vs. The Undertaker. The Icon vs. The Deadman. El DREAM MATCH que nos quedaremos con ganas de ver. https://t.co/5GUdVSrdtJ

Like all fans, the last remaining soldier of WCW was also clamoring for a dream bout against The Phenom. He even pitched the idea for a cinematic match, but unfortunately, WWE rejected it.

Sting is rewriting the final chapter of his wrestling career in AEW

Logan Slater #DanhausenIsAllElitehausen @DemonScorpio13 Y'all should know me by now, I'm one of the biggest @Sting fans ever. Y'all should've known that when Steve stepped thru that curtain I was gonna say something! The little Stinger in me came to life tonight and took me back! This was a right career move for him! #AEW Dynamite #AEW Y'all should know me by now, I'm one of the biggest @Sting fans ever. Y'all should've known that when Steve stepped thru that curtain I was gonna say something! The little Stinger in me came to life tonight and took me back! This was a right career move for him! #AEWDynamite #AEW https://t.co/a2Tgso5ofO

After Sting had to retire from the in-ring competition in 2016, he bid his time with WWE until AEW came knocking on his door in 2020. The Icon, at 62, has since wrestled six tag team matches alongside his partner Darby Allin and a trio bout teaming up with CM Punk.

It's worth noting that The Vigilante hasn't shown any considerable signs of rust and has performed exceptionally well in every match he has competed in so far. The Icon seems happy to be getting the opportunity to write the final chapter of his career the way he wants to.

Do you think WWE should have booked The Icon vs. The Reaper when they had the chance? Sound off in the comments section below.

