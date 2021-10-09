TNT accidentally reveals the face of The Dark Order's Evil Uno 

AEW Superstar Evil Uno has been sporting a mask for a long time now as he opted to remain anonymous. However, during a recent episode of Rhodes To The Top, TNT accidentally showed Uno's face.

Rhodes To The Top usually focuses on several backstage bits from AEW and its superstars. The latest episode took place around Double or Nothing and showed some backstage footage of the event.

While TNT is known for blurring out certain people's faces, it looks like they missed out on Evil Uno this time around. As pointed out on Reddit, Evil Uno is believed to be standing next to Wardlow and co. and was spotted without his signature mask.

Evil Uno has been a part of the AEW roster since 2019

Evil Uno is one of the few stars who signed during AEW's initial days. The Canadian star made his surprise debut with Stu Grayson at Double or Nothing 2019 and attacked Best Friends and The Hybrid 2 as part of The Dark Order faction.

Uno and Grayson started as heels in the promotion. However, they are now two of the most popular babyfaces in all of professional wrestling.

Evil Uno is one of the primary members of The Dark Order, along with Anna Jay, Tay Conti, Colt Cabana, John Silver, and more. Throughout most of his career, Uno has been known for sporting masks.

Uno was recently involved in a Dark Order civil war storyline, as the faction had a fallout between themselves. However, on the AEW Dynamite show in Rochester, the group put their issues aside and were back on the same page in honor of their former leader, the late great Brodie Lee.

