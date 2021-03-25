TNT announces new unscripted series on Cody and Brandi Rhodes 

As announced on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody and Brandi Rhodes are getting a new reality series on the TNT Network.

TNT has ordered a new unscripted series called "Rhodes to the Top". The show will take a closer look at the Rhodes household as Cody and Brandi prepare to become parents while managing their AEW duties.

Yay!!!! Thankful to @tntdrama @WarnerMedia and @TonyKhan for this amazing opportunity! We are expanding in so many ways and having our OWN SHOW to do this with is a dream! Never a dull moment!! ❤️💪🏾👑 #RhodesToTheTop #RTTT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iXFWkHaJdi — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 25, 2021

TNT issued a statement following the announcement on Dynamite:

"Tonight's action-packed episode of 'AEW DYNAMITE' delivered another special announcement for soon-to-be parents Cody and Brandi Rhodes. TNT has ordered a new unscripted series, 'Rhodes to the Top', from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, that will go inside the lives of Cody and Brandi as they navigate their growing family while building AEW's global wrestling empire."

🚨 Big announcement on #AEWDynamite 🚨



We are bringing you a brand new unscripted series about @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes. “Rhodes To The Top” coming soon! pic.twitter.com/CG5Y8wWkSt — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) March 25, 2021

The series will have 30-minute episodes, and each episode will focus on how AEW's power couple navigate through their hectic daily lives. The series will also feature behind-the-scenes footage from AEW, and it indeed has all the makings of being an entertaining reality show.

"Each 30-minute episode will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family, and friends who both support and test them at every turn. Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi have been on an unprecedented path to wrestling greatness but will now face their newest and possibly biggest challenge yet."

The Rhodes family like we’ve never seen them before. “Rhodes To The Top” coming soon to @TNTDrama 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZgiQlQtSou — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021

Tony Khan's reaction to TNT's new reality series on Cody and Brandi Rhodes

AEW CEO Tony Khan also commented on the development, saying he was excited about Cody and Brandis's new show. Khan sounded optimistic about the expansion plans for AEW programming, and promised that WarnerMedia and All Elite Wrestling would make 2021 a memorable year for fans.

"I'm thrilled to expand AEW's relationship with WarnerMedia and TNT, and Rhodes to the Top will represent a new outlet in which our fans can further connect with characters they already love, and new viewers can discover these personalities for the first time. With our flagship show Dynamite and now Rhodes to the Top, in addition to our third hour of wrestling programming coming to TNT later this year, 2021 will be a historic year for AEW and our partnership with WarnerMedia."

TNT has not announced a premiere date for the series, but that should also be revealed soon. What are your first impressions of the upcoming series? Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments.