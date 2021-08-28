TNT Champion Miro unmasks popular luchador on AEW Rampage 

TNT Champion Miro was in ruthless mode on this week's AEW Rampage as he unmasked AEW's recent signing, Feugo del Sol.

Miro is no stranger to Del Sol, as the two collided on Rampage's first episode on August 13th, where the TNT Champion handed the luchador a squash loss.

The Milwaukee crowd rained down boos on the AEW TNT Champion for embarrassing their fan-favorite star. Thankfully, Eddie Kingston soon made his way out to the ring and took down Miro. Both men engaged in a huge brawl, unleashing brutal punches on each other.

The fight between Miro and Kingston got out of control, as many AEW officials showed up to separate the two.

Miro and Eddie Kingston have been feuding for some time now, and it seems they will get the chance to settle their differences at AEW All Out 2021.

Soon after their brawl went down, the announcers on AEW Rampage revealed that Tony Khan had made the clash official for the September 5th pay-per-view. The match will mark Miro and Kingston's first singles clash.

Eddie Kingston will be the biggest test for Miro's AEW TNT Championship reign

So far, Miro has had it pretty easy against most of the challengers for his TNT Championship. Since winning the title from Darby Allin, the Bulgarian star has squared off against stars like Lance Archer, Evil Uno, Lee Johnson and more.

Though all the aforementioned performers put up valiant efforts, Miro never looked like he was in any danger of losing his TNT title.

However, Eddie Kingston is one of the hardest hitters in AEW and could legitimately dethrone Miro. It now remains to be seen if the company books Kingston to capture gold at the upcoming show.

