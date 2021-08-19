TNT's reaction to AEW bringing in CM Punk - Reports

CM Punk's upcoming AEW debut has more than just wrestling fans excited; TNT and WarnerMedia are as well.

It has become the worst kept secret in professional wrestling that CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to professional wrestling with All Elite Wrestling this Friday on AEW Rampage.

Beyond fans and wrestlers preparing themselves for the return of CM Punk, it sounds like TNT and WarnerMedia are as well. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that TNT is already operating under the idea that CM Punk is joining the company. It's something that AEW owner Tony Khan would obviously tell them ahead of time if it was or wasn't happening.

TNT will be putting the "promotional machine" behind CM Punk's return to professional wrestling

Sean Ross Sapp has spoken to multiple sources within TNT and WarnerMedia, who are all very excited about CM Punk joining All Elite Wrestling.

Sapp was told that there would be a "promotional machine" behind CM Punk's return to professional wrestling once he arrived on AEW programming but wasn't given any specifics about what that includes right now.

It is said that both TNT and WarnerMedia employees are "well aware" of CM Punk's upcoming AEW debut and are very impressed that the company has been able to run and potentially sell out four shows in the same market within a few weeks of each other.

This Friday night is a night many wrestling fans thought would never happen, but we are mere days away from the return of CM Punk in professional wrestling. Punk will be working for a wrestling company for the first time since 2014. This is one hour of AEW programming that you won't want to miss.

