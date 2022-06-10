WWE legend thinks AEW dropped the ball with former World Champion, believes he should have beaten Jon Moxley

Tommy Dreamer discussed the use of former AEW World Champion Hangman Page this past week on Dynamite, in light of current champion CM Punk's foot injury.

Hangman was dethroned for the world title at Double or Nothing, as Punk captured his first world title in nine years. However, after it was announced during last week's Rampage that the Cult of Personality had sustained a foot injury, a new interim world champion is set to be crowned at Forbidden Door.

AEW Dynamite featured a battle royal to determine who would face Jon Moxley in the main event on the same night, with the winner proceeding to Forbidden Door. The former world champion Page was omitted and instead faced David Finlay.

Tommy Dreamer took issue with this and, speaking on Busted Open Radio, explained that he would have backed Hangman to defeat Jon Moxley:

"When you're running a show, you have to think about: okay, I have a sold out event where our card is subject to change. And then I have all these injuries. So how am I going to get to this best point moving forward to where I wanna go? Hangman Page and Jon Moxley is one hell of a main event. You could literally put the title back on Page, and then you have Page and Punk again." (2:30)

Hangman Page instead defeated David Finlay before making his intentions clear for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship held by Kazuchika Okada.

Jon Moxley will face one of two NJPW legends at Forbidden Door for the Interim AEW title

Jon Moxley secured victory in AEW Dynamite's main event against the battle royal winner Kyle O'Reilly. The victory means he will face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto for the interim title at Forbidden Door.

Tanahashi emerged last week on Dynamite, seemingly answering CM Punk's challenge for the upcoming pay-per-view. However, as nothing had been officially announced prior his injury, Tanahashi will instead have to face New Japan rival Hirooki Goto at the upcoming Dominion event.

Elsewhere on the Dominion card, Kazuchika Okada and Jay White will collide for the IWGP title, which both Adam Page and Cole will be watching tentatively.

